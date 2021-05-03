Zoo Knoxville wants your help to name the baby giraffe

Frances the giraffe gave birth to the little guy on Christmas Eve, the second calf born to her and father Jumbe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time to name the baby!!

Zoo Knoxville wants the public to help pick out a name for its two-month-old baby giraffe and help donate to the giraffes' care and conservation with a small donation.

Frances the giraffe gave birth to the little guy on Christmas Eve, the second calf born to her and father Jumbe.

A few weeks ago, the zoo asked the public to submit name suggestions. Thousands of submissions were received and now they've narrowed the list down to five.

Jumbe Junior (J.J.) - in honor of his father

Zawadi - which means “gift” in the Swahili language

Major - a tribute to the legendary Johnny Majors, head football coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977 to 1992

Sky - because that’s where giraffes dwell!

Jacob - for the Knox County's Read City program mascot #MillionHourExpedition

You can vote on your favorite through March 14 here. The zoo requests a dollar donation for each vote. The funds raised will support the care of the zoo’s giraffe herd and our mission to save giraffe from extinction as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.