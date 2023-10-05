Movie filmed in NoDa will debut on Peacock, report says

The movie, which was filmed in Charlotte and stars the "Saturday Night Live" trio Please Don't Destroy, will reportedly debut on Peacock in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new comedy starring a writing trio made famous on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" that was partially filmed in Charlotte will no longer play in theaters, according to one report.

The still-untitled movie, starring the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, will debut exclusively on Peacock on Nov. 17, Variety reported Monday.

A casting agency put out a call for local extras last August for the movie, which is being produced by Judd Apatow. Please Don't Destroy, which is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, has been featured in several popular "SNL" skits.

Previous reports from Variety indicate the movie is about three childhood friends who live and work together. When they don't like where their lives are headed, the trio sets off to find a gold treasure that's rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain.

It's unclear why the movie will skip theaters and debut on Peacock. It was originally expected to hit theaters in August. North Carolina has reaped the rewards of movie and television production recently, pulling in more than $250 million and creating 16,000 jobs last year, state officials said.

More than 70 projects were filmed across North Carolina in 2022, including series like "Hightown" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Several travel and reality shows also shot episodes and features in the Tar Heel State, including "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks," and "Pawn Stars."

