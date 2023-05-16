Post Malone is bringing his new tour to Charlotte this summer

The 24-date run kicks off in Noblesville, IN, on July 8, and includes a stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, July 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Post Malone is set to embark on his North America with the ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour and will be making a stop in Charlotte this summer.

According to a Live Nation release, the 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan favorites in a completely reimagined show.

The 24-date run kicks off in Noblesville, IN, on July 8, and includes a stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, July 29.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out," Post said to his fans. "Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 19 at 10 am at livenation.com

IF Y'ALL WEREN’T HERE, I’D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre