'Stranger Things' continues filming in Georgia, here's what to know

The highly anticipated season four of Netflix' sci-fi horror continues production in Georgia and New Mexico.

ATLANTA — As fans anticipate the fourth season of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things,” production remains underway in Georgia and in New Mexico.

Production was halted last year when Netflix postponed all of its film and TV show productions due to the pandemic. Back in March, returned to the area as cast members remained mum about their days on set.

Last month, keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, noticed as the town transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana.

Jason Collins shared various photos of eighties-Esque emergency "Hawkins" vehicles with 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

He captioned his post "holy grail" as he shared photos of set treasures he found.

Among the vehicles seen on Collins' post are police cars, news vans, firefighter trucks, and ambulances. Page Six reported on-set videos and pictures hinting at the reason for the emergency vehicles on set.

A mannequin mimicking Milly Bobby Brown's character, Eleven, was seen rushed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The video hints that Eleven may be in some danger for season 4.

Judy Ritzko-Bell shared photos of the once Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, with the Facebook group. The pictures showed the school's gym with giant lettering reading "Hawkins High School, home of the tigers," along with filming tents around it.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the series, teased that the upcoming season is expected to be the “scariest."

"I was reading it and I was like, 'We're going for it this year. That's pretty cool. So I don't know if like, the toddlers, are going to enjoy it as much," Matarazzo said.

During a Black Widow interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Harbour revealed that season four will focus on his character, Jim Hopper’s backstory. Harbour noted season four will gift fans Hopper's most vulnerable moments and reveal his secrets.

"There’s one thing in it that plays very big in this season that I’ve known since the first frame of the first season," Harbour said.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for season four.

Locations Where ‘Stranger Things’ has filmed

College Park Station (March 2021)

When production picked for “Stranger Things” in early spring of this year, a viewer spotted crews setting up in College Park. Tee Teonta shared videos on Facebook of production vans nearby the MARTA station.

Jackson, Georgia (June 2021)

Hawkins emergency vehicles adorned Jackson, Georgia as production took place in mid-June. Residents spotted tents and crews set up in Jackson’s town Square. Jason Collins shared pictures of the Stranger Things vehicles he spotted.

Stockbridge, Georgia (May 2021)

The famous Hawkins High School in Stockbridge saw plenty of trips from the Stranger Things production team. Filming began in late April. Scott Parsons spotted the tents near the high school and shared photos of the set exterior.

Stockbridge, Georgia (July 2021)

The Stranger Things team returned to Hawkins High School in late July. Viewers spotted the trailers set up again on the outside of the set. Kimberly Adams posted a couple of shots of the school’s gym exterior on July 12.