QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Don't miss Day of the Dead festivities, Hornets basketball and Battle of the Bands this weekend in the Queen City!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

Friday, Nov. 4

Food Truck Friday

MOVE-ie Night @ NoDa Brewing

Have a chance to meet with meet your vendors and grab a beer followed by a showing of Home Alone 2 at NoDa Brewing's MOVE-ie Night. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Celebration of Dia de Muertos @ Gaston County Museum

Celebrate Dia de Muertos at the Gaston County Museum with live music, food, crafts, traditional dancing, games, bouncy houses, a public ofrenda and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Springmaid Trail Race @ Anne Springs Close Greenway

More than 500 runners are expected at the 43rd annual Springmaid Trail Race, featuring the Half Marathon, 10K and 5K & Dog Jog, with top pups receiving medals! Events begin at 8:15 a.m. Find more information here.

Day of the Dead Celebration/Party to the Polls @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to celebrate the Day of the Dead featuring community altar displays, traditional foods, folkloric dances, live music, cultural arts and crafts, children’s activities and more. Transportation to early voting sites will also be provided. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Pawsitively Matthews

Bring your furry friends out to the 9th Annual Pawsitively Matthews event in Stumptown Park. It will feature pet-friendly vendors, food trucks, demos and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Battle of the Bands @ Bojangles Coliseum

See six of the baddest HBCU hands in the country go head-to-head in a show-stopping expose. Proceeds from your ticket purchase will allow HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation to provide $1 Million for scholarships and educational experiences for HBCU band students. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased here.

Girl Tribe Pop-up @ The Ruth

Enjoy a full day of shopping with women-owned businesses across the Carolinas, featuring your favorite boutiques, beauty brands, fall drinks and more. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Polar Express Train Ride @ N.C. Transportation Museum

All aboard the Polar Express Train Ride at the N.C. Transportation Museum, featuring hot chocolate, a cookie, a silver sleigh bell, and a golden ticket for all passengers. The journey lasts 70 minutes. The train is picking up from now until Nov. 10. Find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.