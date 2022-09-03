Some of Charlotte's top female artists to perform at Queens of the City concert

The Queens of the City Concert is a live hip-hop and R&B concert featuring Charlotte's most acclaimed recording artists at the Knight Theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of Charlotte's most acclaimed female artists will take the stage at the Knight Theater in Uptown Friday night for the Queens of the City concert.

The show is a special hip-hop and R&B concert featuring some of Charlotte's best local female recording artists during Women's History Month. For some of the scheduled performers, including Jessica Macks, it's an opportunity to show what they're all about to a large audience.

"I'm going to bring a little funk, I'm going to bring a little soul and a little out of control," Macks said.

ReeCee Raps, TuKool Tiff, and Paulina Simone will also perform during the show.

"My style is very original," ReeCee Raps said. "Very unique."

Simone said she'll be singing and playing guitar with her four-piece band during the show. For these artists, it's an opportunity to perform in a special atmosphere with an exclusive female-only lineup.

"We're usually the only female rapper in the room, or the only drummer in the room," TuKool Tiff said. "It's extremely empowering. Just the rehearsal alone was very impactful, to see a room full of women being their full artistic selves."

"This one is going to be so much bigger," ReeCee Raps said. "It's an even more stacked lineup, we have an all-female show, all bands are female."

Simone said she has a simple message for other women in attendance who are thinking about pursuing a similar passion.

"Go out and do it," she said.

Macks echoed that sentiment.

"You don't have to wait for someone to give you a call to create art," she said. "You just do it and the right people will come."

#WCW: To celebrate Women's History Month, every Wednesday we highlight women crushing it in the community!!⁰⁰This morning on #WAKEUPCLT we highlight Charlotte's most acclaimed recording artists performing at the Knight Theater Friday for the Queens of the City Concert!! #wcnc pic.twitter.com/d27VUeL9zi — Ruby Durham (@RubyElizDurham) March 9, 2022

WCNC Charlotte asked each performer what Women Crushing Wednesday means to them. Their answers ranged from self-care to inspiring others and taking control of their dreams and turning them into reality.

"Women crushing it Wednesday means to me, uplifting other women, giving other opportunities to other women," ReeCee Raps said. "Everybody's dope, and they've been putting in work and practicing. Come a little bit before 8 o'clock and you won't be disappointed."

Queens of the City is March 11 at Knight Theater.

To celebrate Women's History Month, Wake Up Charlotte is highlighting women who are crushing it in the community. If you'd like to nominate someone in your community who should be recognized, text WCNC Charlotte at 704-329-3600.