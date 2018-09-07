CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Reese Witherspoon will visit the Queen City this fall.

The Legally Blonde actress will embark on a national eight-city tour to support her debut book, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.

During the Whiskey in a Teacup Tour, Reese will share personal stories and fans will hear how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special for her family, a news release states.

Witherspoon says, “My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup.’ We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories.”

Each ticket for the Whiskey in a Teacup Tour includes a copy of Witherspoon’s forthcoming book, Whiskey in a Teacup (a $35 value). VIP ticket holders will walk away with a limited-edition Draper James tote bag filled with some of Reese’s favorite products, a signed book, and a photo with Reese.

Whiskey in a Teacup Tour

9/17 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

9/18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

9/19 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (tickets on sale Friday, July 13 at 10 AM at BlumenthalArts.org)

9/20 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

9/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/23 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

9/27 – Waco, TX – Magnolia Market at the Silos

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC