'We're fighting for something more than just short term' | New website helps other SAG-AFTRA actors make ends meet during strike

The new website, Talent Supporting Talent, has a menu of businesses owned by those in the metro Atlanta movie industry. Most offer discounts to union members.

ATLANTA — Those both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes are struggling with income right now with union actors and writers on strike, but one Atlanta-based actor said the film industry is coming together to help one another.

Atlanta-based actor David Alexander said he and many others are pitching in to help each other.

“We were trying to figure out a way to support people here locally that are out of work because of the strike," Alexander said.

Alexander and other union actors came up with the idea of the website Talent Supporting Talent, where you can see a dropdown menu of businesses owned by those in the metro Atlanta movie industry. Most of them offer discounts to union members.

“The site is for not only actors, but for writers and crew who are currently not striking, but they're out of work because they don't have anything to do while we're on strike," Alexander said.

Kevin Curry decided to start his own business after the movie industry all but shut down during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It almost feels like we're in COVID again for the actors just because everything's kind of came to a standstill and there's no foreseeable future where it could come back," Curry said.

Curry owns the cleaning service Man Maid and said the strike is worth it for the industry's future.

“Obviously, we're fighting for something more than just short term," Curry said. "We're trying to look long term down the down the road for stuff, so just help in any way that we can, whether it's a discount or nearby one, get one free for our cleaning services.”

Tyler Buckingham works as both an actor and stuntman.

“I am offering a 50% discount for SAG-AFTRA members on group training. It's very near and dear to my heart because I'm also an actor and a stunt man in the film and TV industry here in Atlanta, Georgia," Buckingham said.

Buckingham runs his own personal training business when he isn't jumping off buildings or being set on fire as a stunt actor.

“We don't understand why it's so hard for these big businesses to simply allow us to live making a livable wage in an industry where we get to create art, we get to create life on screen, and to know that," Buckingham said." We have to work three or four other jobs.”

Buckingham is busy working another job while movie-making here in the "Hollywood of the South" remains at a standstill.