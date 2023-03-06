Sam Hunt is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Sam Hunt just announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, which includes a stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on July 22.

According to a news release, Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Sam Hunt’s Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am until Thursday, March 9 at 10 am. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 3 - Carbondale, IL - Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^

Aug 4 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater ^

Aug 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 13 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

