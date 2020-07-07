SC State Fair still on for October, officials say

The South Carolina State Fair is set to take place October 14 – 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is still set to take place in October, while officials say they are still monitoring COVID-19.

According to the SC State Fair, they are members of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Many fairs have canceled in the last few weeks, including the Texas State Fair on Tuesday.

