Show UP for Uptown: Weekend Initiative looking to bring business back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take advantage of free entertainment this weekend.

This includes an Uptown beer garden, two ways to stock up on fresh fall veggies and specialty items and a free action classic movie outdoors. Not to mention Street Eats outside of some of your favorite restaurants, plus free or $1 parking.

It’s all happening in Uptown Charlotte this weekend.

"We're trying to create another reason for people to come Uptown and remember why they love Uptown" Moira Quinn Charlotte Center City Partners SVP Communications said.

This is an open invitation to all to Show Up for UPTown as we add new and exciting activities this weekend. These continuing and new initiatives from Charlotte Center City Partners, Blumenthal Performing Arts, the City, CRVA and others are in support of retail and hospitality businesses and restaurants in Uptown and will happen every weekend through year-end.

"When all this is over and we come out on the other side, we need these businesses to be here as much as possible" Quinn said.

Every weekend, we are closing specific blocks of Tryon Street with a phased approach starting with the block between 5th and 6th Streets from Friday at 5:00 pm through Sunday at 9:00 pm. Cross streets will remain open. We are activating other spaces with cool events and amplifying events put on by our partners. You can find details at UPTownCharlotte.com and below:

Friday, November 6

Movies at Victoria Yards: Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Victoria Yards – 7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street (see parking information below)

6:30pm Live music, food trucks and Resident Culture (limited to 21 and up)

8:00pm – movie begins

Saturday, November 7

Saturday fun at Victoria Yards

7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street

Noon – 5:00pm

Enjoy live music, food trucks and cold brews from Resident Culture

Must be 21 and up

Friday - Sunday, November 6-8

Friday 6:00pm

Saturday 2:00pm

Camp North End

Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts

Explore Camp North End’s unique small businesses and alfresco dining options while enjoying a FREE preview of We Are Hip Hop events to come with pop-up performances, art installations, DJ battles, live b-boying and a huge mural reveal! These social distance-friendly activities will take place at various locations across Camp North End's massive historic campus on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7.

Sunday, 4:00pm

McGlohon Theatre

Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts