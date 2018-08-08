CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Soon those in the Queen City wanting to simulate flight can try their hand at indoor skydiving with iFly.

According to the Indoor Skydiving Source and Skydiving.com, iFly is coming to the Concord area in late 2018 or early 2019. The website says the indoor skydiving facility will be built at 7840 Lyles Lane NW in Concord -- hours are not yet available.

Flyer Information

Gear & Training

You will be provided with all the equipment you need. This includes a jumpsuit, helmet, goggles and earplugs.

Facility Offerings

Group/Event Hosting

Party Rooms

Conference Facilities

Catering Available

Educational Programs

Age Limit Flyers must be at least 3 years old

Weight Limit

Flyers must be less than 300 lbs.

Flyers over 260 lbs must contact the facility before flying.

You should not fly if you are pregnant or have previous shoulder dislocations.

The Experience

The entire first-time flight experiences take roughly 1-2 hours. After arriving and checking in, you take part in a personalized training session before gearing up to fly. During your flights, your instructor teaches you to fly your body. You take turns flying one at a time with other first time flyers.

Pricing for the Concord-area facility is not available however the Atlanta iFly shows prices ranging from $70 (single flights) to $300 (for up to 5 people.)

