Charlotte bakery creates special doughnuts for 'Star Wars' Day

Pepperbox Doughnuts, which has locations in South End and NoDa, is offering up some tasty treats for "Star Wars" fans on May 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Star Wars" fans across the galaxy are celebrating the beloved film series' unofficial holiday Wednesday: May the fourth be with you!

The fun day's name is clearly a pun on the iconic line used to wish a person or group good luck against evil. And what better way to celebrate than with a sweet treat?

Pepperbox Doughnuts, a popular Charlotte bakery with locations in South End and NoDa, is offering up special Jawa and Darth Maul-themed snacks all day long.

The first offering is a chocolate Jawa featuring Mexican chocolate, black onix and mango dots for eyes. Their second treat is the Maul-ted Cherry, which has strawberry icing and black onix drizzle. Both are vegan and look as amazing as they taste.

Pepperbox is also offering blue milk, which is a butterfly pea flower and lavender syrup with oat milk.

Of course, Pepperbox isn't the only place "Star Wars" fans can find sweet deals. The following retailers are offering discounts and promotions:

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Up to 30% off most of its Star Wars collection through May 4.

Disney+: If you have Hulu, you can add Disney+ to your plan for $2.99 a month to have access to all the Star Wars content.

GameStop: The outlet is offering up to 50% savings on Star Wars games, collectibles and other select related items.

Target: Select Star Wars toys are up to 30% off Wednesday.

