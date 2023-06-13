x
Entertainment

Statesville native to audition for America's Got Talent

The episode is set to air June 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Statesville native Dani Kerr will be on season 18 of America's Got Talent.

Kerr's website said she was born with a cleft pallet, which had to be surgically repaired. She got her first guitar when she was only 6 years old, which she taught herself to play. 

Kerr shared her excitement about the America's Got Talent opportunity in a Facebook post.

"I am incredibly thankful that AGT sought me out and wanted my original tunes," Kerr posted. "The crew and everyone is absolutely amazing, and the experience so far has been unfathomable!!" 

Well, it’s time to let the cat outta the bag… 🎉 I will be on Season 18 of America's Got Talent starting June 20th, 2023! 💙❤️🤍 I‘ve been keeping this secret for a while now, and I’m so happy to finally be able to share!!! Tune into NBC at 8pm EST on this date to see what happens! ✨ Thank y’all so much for the love and support on this wild ride so far! 🫶🏻☮️🤩 ** I have to add.. I am incredibly thankful that AGT sought me out, and wanted my original tunes! The crew and everyone is absolutely amazing, and the experience so far has been unfathomable!! 🖤

Posted by Dani Kerr on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Kerr's audition episode is set to air on June 20 at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

