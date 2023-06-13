Statesville native to audition for America's Got Talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Statesville native Dani Kerr will be on season 18 of America's Got Talent.
Kerr's website said she was born with a cleft pallet, which had to be surgically repaired. She got her first guitar when she was only 6 years old, which she taught herself to play.
Kerr shared her excitement about the America's Got Talent opportunity in a Facebook post.
"I am incredibly thankful that AGT sought me out and wanted my original tunes," Kerr posted. "The crew and everyone is absolutely amazing, and the experience so far has been unfathomable!!"
Kerr's audition episode is set to air on June 20 at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.
