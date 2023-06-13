Statesville native to audition for America's Got Talent

Well, it’s time to let the cat outta the bag… 🎉 I will be on Season 18 of America's Got Talent starting June 20th, 2023! 💙❤️🤍 I‘ve been keeping this secret for a while now, and I’m so happy to finally be able to share!!! Tune into NBC at 8pm EST on this date to see what happens! ✨ Thank y’all so much for the love and support on this wild ride so far! 🫶🏻☮️🤩 ** I have to add.. I am incredibly thankful that AGT sought me out, and wanted my original tunes! The crew and everyone is absolutely amazing, and the experience so far has been unfathomable!! 🖤