NC singer performs live on NBC's 'America's Got Talent'

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville singer Dani Kerr performed Tuesday in a live episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

When Kerr first auditioned, she received two standing ovations from the audience. All four judges complimented her singing and songwriting abilities after her audition, and Kerr cried as she received yeses from the judges.

"When I was a little kid, I never thought that I would even have the courage to sing in front of one person and it's just, it's so crazy to be here," Kerr told the judges before auditioning. "It's a dream come true."

Kerr appeared again on Tuesday's episode on WCNC Charlotte, performing an original song for the live audience. She described her song, called "The Truth," as a freedom song.

After the performance, Sofía Vergara told Kerr she thought her voice was "perfect" and she loved that she stayed true to herself. Simon Cowell said he loved her voice and liked the song, but thought the performance was missing something. Howie Mandel said he liked her audition song better, and Heidi Klum said she was a great singer with a distinctive voice.

Ahead of Tuesday night's performance, Kerr said she wanted to shake things up a bit. After performing, she told the judges she was thankful for the opportunity, and thankful for her hometown of Statesville.

Fans are able to vote online on which act they want to advance to the finals. Voting is open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch the live results episode Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

