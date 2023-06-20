Statesville woman gets 4 yeses, standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell said she was authentic and said, "you have one of my favorite voices this year."

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Dani Kerr, a singer and Statesville native, got four yeses and a standing ovation after auditioning for "America's Got Talent," appearing in Tuesday night's episode.

Note: The attached video aired prior to Tuesday's episode.

"When I was a little kid, I never thought that I would even have the courage to sing in front of one person and it's just, it's so crazy to be here," Kerr told the judges before performing. "It's a dream come true."

Shortly after Kerr initially started performing, Simon Cowell stopped her, leading the audience to boo him. Cowell said she seemed nervous, and asked if she had another song to sing.

After she finished her second song, one she wrote called "November," she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Howie Mandel compared her to Stevie Nicks. Heidi Klum said she was reminded of Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. Sofía Vergara said she sounded amazing and "real." Cowell said she was authentic and said, "you have one of my favorite voices this year."

Kerr cried as she received a yes from all four judges and a second standing ovation from the audience. She'll continue on in "America's Got Talent," which you can watch on WCNC Charlotte.

