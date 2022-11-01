Fans, hip hop community react to reported death of Migos rapper TakeOff

Fans and prominent figures expressed their shock at the shooting.

Fans of the popular Migos rapper TakeOff and the wider hip hop community were in mourning on Tuesday after learning of his tragic death, reported by TMZ, at just 28 years old in Houston.

Houston Police reported a shooting death at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, but have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim. TMZ however reported TakeOff was shot when an altercation broke out over a game of dice.

Fellow Migos rapper Quavo - TakeOff's uncle - was on scene but reportedly was not injured.

Fans and prominent figures expressed their shock at the shooting.

They all represent Georgia so well. They all give back to Atlanta.

Each one of them is supremely talented on their own and incredible together. Truly devastated for Migos this morning.

RIP Takeoff. Atlanta is with y’all. (📸 @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/vPQn1dtQQE — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 1, 2022

"Takeoff man. In disbelief. Just senseless stuff," wrote CNN journalist and Atlanta-area native Omar Jimenez wrote on Twitter.

Political commentator and consultant Bakari Sellers wrote that, "too many Black men are not living to be 'old.'"

"Rest in Peace to the best rapper in Migos," he added.

Atlanta singer Keri Hilson tweeted: "Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family & friends. #gonetoosoon."

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 🕊 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff from the successful rap group, Migos. pic.twitter.com/vgq1L322U9 — NAACP (@NAACP) November 1, 2022

A popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, said he had just spoken recently to TakeOff.

"I'm in shock right now, I can't believe it. I pray to God it's fake," he wrote.

TakeOff and Quavo had just released a new video together, "Messy."

Many posts commended for his talent as a rapper, and mourned the loss of an artist who had big things ahead.

Takeoff had so much talent. I was excited to see how much he could grow. RIP — prince j. grimes (@pgprincej) November 1, 2022

Awful news to wake up to. Takeoff was one of the most talented lyricists in hip hop, and was only getting better. Absolutely gutted. https://t.co/FdCSzxXBWy — Justin Davis (D4C) (@OGJOHNNY5) November 1, 2022

the takeoff news is just so, so sad. what a talent — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) November 1, 2022

He was always the most reliable Migo. There was NEVER any doubt he’d deliver. The fact that Culture was the album where every member elevated to their peak but Takeoff still managed to steal the show on every song he was on said it all



He was quiet but his verses spoke for him. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 1, 2022