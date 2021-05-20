Taste of Charlotte returns this year with a new location in Uptown

Admission is free and you can purchase coins for food and drink samples.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's biggest food festival is coming back to the Queen City this year.

The Taste of Charlotte was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features over 100 samples from area restaurants, plus live music.

The festival is usually held along Tryon Street in Uptown but things are changing for this year's events.

Taste of Charlotte will be held at Truist Feid, home of the Charlotte Knights.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1

Admission is free and you can purchase coins for food and drink samples.

