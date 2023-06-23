1 Dumbbell for a full body workout.

Strength Workout with only 1 dumbbell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your body active and moving and all you need is a1 dumbbell. Today Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training is going to take us through an entire total body workout using only one dumbbell. “Dumbbell workouts are not only convenient, especially as we head into the summer months, but they're just as effective as gym workouts if you're doing them right” says Fernandez. She adds “This workout can truly be done anywhere!” “Grab 1 dumbbell and let's roll!”

1. Reverse lunge press Right/Left – Start your lunge and be sure to press and drive weight above your head. Repeat movement and do both left and right side. This movement will work your shoulder as well as the lower body.

2. Squat to curl – Get into a good squat position and return back to standing position. In standing position curl the dumbbell. Alternate from squat to curl. Keep repeating this exercise it works lower body as well as biceps and core.

3. Kneeling Single Arm Row Right/Left – Good exercise, the kneeling helps to stabilize your body as you row the dumbbell. Place arm without dumbbell on your knee to further stabilize your body.

4. Chest to dumbbell push up - Place the weight in front of you at chest level. Get into a push up position and pushup and down so that your chest touches the dumbbell. You can do this with a time limit or 10 -15 repetitions, your choice.

5. Russian Twist – sit on your bottom and put your back in a C like position. Take the weight in front of you and twist side to side to engage the lateral obliques. Slow down to make sure you get good solid rotation. For more difficulty lift feet 6” off the floor.