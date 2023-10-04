Jahson and Ayinde explain their "EMOM" workout, to help get you fit just in time for summer!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hard to believe, April is now half way over and summer is right around the corner!

This morning we were joined by Ayinde Warren and Jah'Son Patterson, to talk about their special 10 Day Abs Challenge.

The 10 day challenge works like a high intensity workout and is called EMOM. EMOM stands for "every minute on the minute workout." The workout is a 10 minute nonstop workout. All fitness levels are welcomed.

Warren and Patterson telling Eugene, how the challenge/training sessions are set up: "we have you follow us in a drill and immediately when that drill is over one of us (instructor) will move you into another drill. The drill will get your heart rate up. But more than that you will start to see results."

Both trainers reminding Eugene..."even the smallest results need to be celebrated. And don't forget you can not outwork a bad diet!"

Nutrition needs to accompany the challenge. You can follow them at: Jahson Patterson @Jahdy_p And Ayinde Warren @SwolePatrol_

To sign up and learn more about the 10 Day Abs Challenge go to: 10dayfit.com

