10 minute dumbbell total workout challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We at Charlotte Today put our fitness trainer Asun Peterson from Upscale Fitness to the test - can you come up with a comprehensive total body workout using a dumbbell and a time limit of just 10 minutes. “Absolutely and no problem” says Peterson. He adds “for this workout get any size dumbbell at least one that you are comfortable using.” “If you don’t have a dumbbell you can use a can of peas, a jar of water or any container with a little weight.”

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Split straddle lunge dumbbell twist. Get into a split squat position and hold dumbbell a chest level now lunge and twist or rotate upper body over the front knee. Do the exercise for 10-15 repetitions and switch to the other side. This is a total body exercise engaging your legs ,glutes and arms.

Exercise 2: Dumbbell Squat Snatch. Drop the dumbbell in the center of your body in a squatted position. Snatch the dumbbell up to the ceiling and drop it back down into squatted position. Repeat the exercise 10 -15 repetitions. The squat portion works on the lower body and the snatch is going to work on the shoulders, arms and chest.

Exercise 3: Goblet squats. Take the weight hold it under your chin and drop into a squat position. This exercise has a little cardio in it as well. All squatted positions will work the lower body muscle groups. Repeat exercise.

When you finish the exercises, do as many set you can before the 10 minute time limit expires. This is great cardio work and an exercise that is very substantial with very little time. For more great workouts visit Upscale-fitness.com or follow on Instagram @AdivineKing.

