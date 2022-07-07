2 great festivals in Greenwood SC

Enjoy BBQ and Topiaries festivals in SC

There are two fabulous don't miss annual SC Festivals coinciding this weekend, July 7-9, both in Greenwood SC. These festivals are a local favorite and is well attended.

The Festival of Discovery

It’s a great festival of Blues and Competition BBQ. It's all about BBQ. Thursday at lunch through Saturday night, festival goers can eat your way through offerings from the Competition BBQ teams featuring chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder, brisket and SC hash as well as desserts and an anything goes category and then vote for your People's Choice favorites

The SC Festival of Flowers

This fan favorite features dozens of amazing larger than life topiaries on display through Uptown Greenwood SC, The major cultural goals of the event are: increase awareness of Greenwood, SC as a thriving horticultural community; emphasize through performances and exhibits Greenwood’s commitment to the arts in its many forms; and to celebrate Greenwood’s relationship with the George W. Park Seed Company, one of America’s leading horticultural direct marketing companies. Not only has the Topiary Project grown but attendance at the festival has steadily grown too. In the last few years it has reached a record with over 128,000 people visiting Greenwood and taking part in many of the events and activities.