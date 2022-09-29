2 Parties to close out the CIAF

Get your groove on as the CIAF comes to an end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CIAF

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The charlotte international arts festival is winding to a close but

before it does - there are still plenty of festival parties you need to know about!

Danny Knaub from Blumenthal Performing Arts is here to give us the lowdown.

The CIAF is an annual celebration which magnifies the Queen City’s artistic soul for creation and innovation. The inspiring multi-week festival features curated artistic and immersive experiences from around the world and locally that celebrate diversity and culture. There has been celebration all over the Queen City and as they come to an end there are some outstanding festival parties that all are welcome to check out.

Big Zydeco Festival Party

Zydeco is a Celebration of Creole Music & Food! Join us for Big Zydeco Friday and be immersed in Creole culture! For one night only, Booth Playhouse is transformed into a Bayou Bash jam-packed with music...

The party features music by two-time Grammy Award® winning, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. Simien played accordion and collaborated on the song, “Gonna Take You There” with the legendary, Randy Newman for Disney’s The Princess and the Frog soundtrack, effectively immortalizing Zydeco music in a classic Disney film!” This Bayou Bash double bill starts the evening with the soulful sounds of accordion player/singer Rosie Ledet. Together, they will have you on your dancing feet all night long. You don’t want to miss this!”

Lady Alma Live House Music Party

The one and only Lady Alma will be accompanied by Philly’s own Vertical Current performing high-energy LIVE House Music from her select catalog. This will be a PARTY with full dance floor! Vertical Current is an extraordinary international award-winning band with a history of complimenting Philadelphia’s musical royalty, such as The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, and Jill Scott. Lady Alma believes in connecting diverse communities as her music touches people from all over the world. Lady Alma and Vertical Current will personally demonstrate their musical ability to intersect genres to uplift and inspire. Nuff Ced will be the host and Hip Hop Legend DJ Marley Marl will be spinning after the Lady Alma performance to keep the music and dance floor movin’!