The 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk is coming up

There's still time to make a team and raise money

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte is uniting for a common cause to raise funds at the 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today!

To get started, just select the "REGISTER" button on their website to start a team, join a team, or register as an individual. Additional family members can be added by selecting the green "Add Another Registrant" button during Step 3. After you register, you can start your team or personal fundraising page by selecting the "Fundraising Page Set Up" button at the top of the online receipt.

If you cannot attend this event but would like to make a donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, please select the DONATE button. You can also donate to an individual or team by visiting their fundraising page under the TEAMS/PEOPLE tab.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.