Get your tickets to the Big South Basketball Championship Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready hoops fans we've got some big time action headed to the queen city March 1st thru the 5th. Joining us to tell us all about the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships is Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “We are in our 27th year and it’s my final year as Big South Commissioner because I will be retiring in June” says Kallander .

The host city is strategic and centrally located. All the Schools have easy access to the Queen City. The tournament will be fabulous as usual. “We’ve also partnered with the ROTC and have an excellent program to tell you about” says Kallander. The second annual US Army ROTC Big South High School Education Day provides students the opportunity to learn more about the importance of furthering their education and to explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences Big South colleges and universities have to offer. Attendees will hear from speakers and sponsors during an opening program, followed by the opportunity to meet in-person with recruiters and representatives from the Big South's 10 member institutions located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and learn about preparing for college as well as gain knowledge on the collegiate experience during a special college fair as part of the festivities. The 2023 US Army ROTC Big South High School Education Day is Thursday, March 2 at the BOplex in Charlotte, N.C., from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

There is loads of fun and activities associated with the Big South Championship. The inaugural Big South Esports Tournament will also be held during the championship tournament. Gaming and tournament play go hand in hand and Esports are growing in popularity.

The tournament itself features 10 Schools (20 Teams): Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian College, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop. The winner will have an automatic bid into the NCAA March Madness college tournament.

Tickets for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships are on sale and can be purchased exclusively through Big South member school ticket offices, through the Bojangles Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster. Full Tournament ticket books are available for $100 and cover all 18 games. Courtside VIP single-game tickets ($75) and full Courtside-seat Tournament books ($600 for either men's or women's, or $1200 for both) can also be purchased. Group packages are available and feature blocks of 10-24 tickets for $17 per ticket, and groups of 25+ costing $15 per ticket. Big South schools have an allotted number of floor seats to sell directly to their fans.

All-session tickets cost $20 for Wednesday-through-Friday game days, $20 for each semifinal session on Saturday, and $20 for each championship game on Sunday.

Here is what you need to know to plan your schedule:

Schedule: 18 games (4 games per day Wednesday-Saturday, 2 games on Sunday)

· Wednesday, March 1 – WBB First Round (12:00/2:00pm), MBB First Round (6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Thursday, March 2 – WBB Quarterfinals (11:30am/2:00pm/6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Friday, March 3 – MBB Quarterfinals (12:00pm/2:00pm/6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Saturday, March 4 – MBB Semifinals (12:00pm/2:00pm), WBB Semifinals (6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Sunday, March 5 – MBB Championship (1:00pm – ESPN2); WBB Championship (6:00pm – ESPNU)