Get your tickets to the Big South Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready hoops fans we've got some big time action headed to the queen city March 1st thru the 5th. Joining us to tell us all about the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships is tournament director, James Holland. “I am a charlotte native and attended high school at Garinger High. I later went onto college at USC Spartanburg.” says Holland. “I am delighted to be the tournament director of the Big South Championship. I’ve coached for 30 years and also traveled entertaining fans as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters. Basketball is in my blood” says Holland.

The tournament itself features 10 Schools (20 Teams): Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian College, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop. The winner will have an automatic bid into the NCAA March Madness college tournament.

Tickets for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships are on sale and can be purchased exclusively through Big South member school ticket offices, through the Bojangles Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster. Full Tournament ticket books are available for $100 and cover all 18 games. Courtside VIP single-game tickets ($75) and full Courtside-seat Tournament books ($600 for either men's or women's, or $1200 for both) can also be purchased. Group packages are available and feature blocks of 10-24 tickets for $17 per ticket, and groups of 25+ costing $15 per ticket. Big South schools have an allotted number of floor seats to sell directly to their fans.

All-session tickets cost $20 for Wednesday-through-Friday game days, $20 for each semi final session on Saturday, and $20 for each championship game on Sunday.

Here how to plan your schedule:

Schedule: 18 games (4 games per day Wednesday-Saturday, 2 games on Sunday)

· Wednesday, March 1 – WBB First Round (12:00/2:00pm), MBB First Round (6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Thursday, March 2 – WBB Quarterfinals (11:30am/2:00pm/6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Friday, March 3 – MBB Quarterfinals (12:00pm/2:00pm/6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Saturday, March 4 – MBB Semifinals (12:00pm/2:00pm), WBB Semifinals (6:00pm/8:00pm) – ESPN+

· Sunday, March 5 – MBB Championship (1:00pm – ESPN2); WBB Championship (6:00pm – ESPNU)