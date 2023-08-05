Key findings of the 2023 Kelly Global Re:work Report

The report found that nearly a third of workers (28%) said they are prepared to leave their employer in the next 12 months

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

As organizations around the world continue to contend with the greatest workplace disruption in generations, a new report from global staffing company Kelly reveals a striking disconnect between senior executives and talent. The survey found companies are failing to meet the needs of talent, and executives aren’t taking the fundamental steps to support the wellbeing of workers.

The report found that nearly a third of workers (28%) said they are prepared to leave their employer in the next 12 months, due to poor work-life balance and lack of development opportunities, while executives believe it’s due to compensation.

The 2023 Kelly Global Re:work Report uncovers how businesses are struggling to attract, retain, and develop talent—resulting in lower performance, missed business opportunities, and more disengaged employees. The report also identified some thriving organizations—or Resilience Leaders—that prioritize building workforce resilience by focusing on three important pillars: workforce agility; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and workforce capability.

The report shares insights about workforce resilience, how companies create an inclusive culture, and how to address the epidemic of “quiet quitting”. It also provides a framework to help organizations build workforce resilience across the three critical pillars.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.