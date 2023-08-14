2023 NCRLA Showdown Competition is on!

Sekani Akunyun & Seven Jars Distillery are in the finals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The finalist are all gearing up to present their recipes for the NCRLA Chef Showdown and here with more is Sekani Akunyun, a finalist in the mixologist category. “Last month, I teamed up with Seven Jars Distillery, to compete against 16 different mixology teams from across the state in the 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown Mixology rounds of competition” says Akunyun. “I presented the drink called ‘The Sweeter the Juice as a play on the Black berry smash. She adds “this was my own concoction that I’m proud of.”

Sekani and Weeb Isaac, the head distiller at Seven Jars were selected as one of six mixology teams to move on to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 14, at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

The event is open to the public, and runs from 6-8:30 pm. Tickets are $125 and must be purchased in advance at NCChefShowdown.com.

Ticketed guests will eat and drink locally, enjoying samples from 15 chefs making savory dishes, 5 chefs makings desserts and six mixologists each crafting a cocktail and a mocktail and have a chance to weigh in on voting.

On Aug 14, the NCRLA will announce the winners of the 2023 NCRLA Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year and Mixologist and Distillery of the Year. You can follow Sekani @Stir.shake.sip on Instagram or visit for more details about the NCRLA Showdown at NCChefShowdown.com

