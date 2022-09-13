3 Band leg strengthening exercises

It's time to workout using resistance bands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we have a leg work-out for you and all you need is a resistance band. NFl Alumnus and Global Executive Coach, Leonard Wheeler joins us with 3 exercises that will certainly strengthen your legs. The very first thing you need is a resistance band. They come in varying strengths . “We want to concentrate on our legs today and utilize some exercises to build strength” says Wheeler. As a bonus the exercises we are doing will also have some cardio benefit . Make sure you consult your physician before trying any of the exercises. Here they are.

Lateral Band Walk

This is an awesome exercise. Attach the band to both ankles. And now in a semi squat with back slightly bent and flat walk laterally to your left. Now walk laterally to your right. You will feel your legs start to fatigue. This exercises work on the glutes, quads and the inner thigh near the groin. Repeat this exercise for a 10-20 seconds.

Forward & Backwards Duck Walk

This challenging exercise will work the entire leg. It works the calf, quads, hamstrings and lower back. With the band placed on both ankles and your body positioned in a squat, walk forward 5 paces and then backward 5 paces. Keep the exercise going for 30 seconds. This also will benefit your cardio health as well as strengthening your legs.

Hip Flexor Band Pulse

Place the band on your feet across the tongue of your sneaker. Now with right leg remaining on the floor lift the left foot up at calf level or higher and now pulse the left leg up and down. After several pulses switch and do the right leg. If you need to secure your balance grab a chair or wall or friend to steady yourself. This drill, especially the pulses will directly strengthen the hip flexors.