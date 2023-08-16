3 easy to follow exercises for new moms

Personal Trainer, Asun Peterson shares strength building exercises for new moms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Wellness Wednesday was focused on post natal moms.

Asun Peterson trains a lot of new moms. Often times people are afraid of new exercises. He shared 3 easy exercises to strengthen your core.

Exercise 1: is mainly for your triceps..but also includes a little bit of core.

You'll want to do 15-20 reps of these.

If you feel it is too much weight, lean back a little bit.

Exercise 2: side planks

These really work your core and outer thighs. If it feels to challenging you can drop your hip.

15-20 reps on both sides

Exercise 3: Quads and Core will feel this

-an important reminder to get the most out of this move...don't let your knees touch the ground and pull in your belly button

For women getting back in to working out, this isn't something that's too much....helps ease you back into a fitness routine. You can find more from Asun Peterson at upscale-fitness.com and @adivineking on instagram.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

