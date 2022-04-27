3 Exercises to prevent falls

3 exercises to help Seniors keep their balance

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1 out 4 seniors fall once a year. In fact, falls are the leading cause of injuries among seniors. Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Fitness has 3 exercises to help seniors keep their balance.

Here they are:

Exercise 1: Tandem walk

Put one foot in front of the other and walk forwards and backwards keeping your eyes forward and not looking down. If you need help hold onto a wall as you do this exercise so that you can keep your bance.

Exercise 2: 1 Legged Stand

Keep eyes forward and put weight on one foot and with the other foot lift and put toe on the ground. if you need more security do this exercise near a wall or stable piece of furniture.

Exercise 3: Clock

Use the diagram of a clock to place your feet on the numbers of the clock. for example put left foot on 12 and right foot on 5.