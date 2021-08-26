3 exercises to relieve tension

Get rid of stress in the neck and shoulder area, all you need is 5minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many contributing factors of why we hold onto stress in our neck and shoulder area. Going through a pandemic has only made matters worse. Kara McConaghy from Yoga4eliteathletes has 3 exercises to help you get rid of the stress in your neck and shoulders. All stretching exercises are design to help posture and relieve tension in neck and shoulders. Relieving tension in these areas will help improve mood, sleep, confidence and overall performance.

Exercise 1: Shoulder rotation

literally holding arms out straight and rotating palms up to palms down is an easy exercises. This exercise will help alleviate the stress we carry in our shoulders. Its simple but effective. Your body will resemble a lowercase T when attempting this exercise.

Exercise 2: Anterior neck stretch

Aligning our head properly and then dropping our head back while pulling the skin on our neck down. It's hard to explain but is amazing. You may want to sit down for this exercise. This exercise releases the tightness in the front of our necks especially with all the looking down we do on our cell phones and computers.

Exercise 3: Cow face arms

This is a peculiar, dumb name which is actually an exercise which is good for lengthening the muscles in the shoulder area. Lift let arm straight up above your head and drop it behind your head. Now bend right arm behind your back and try touch your left hand. If you can’t touch your hands you can use a towel to bridge the gap. This will improve your upper body mobility. McConaghy’s motto is “if you don’t move it, you will lose it!”