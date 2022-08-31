3 Exercises to strengthen the Upper Body

Get your upper body push up strong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to strengthen that upper body, on Wednesday Asun Peterson, Fitness Instructor, stopped by Charlotte Today to walk us thru some upper body exercises. Peterson says: "you really don’t need gym equipment to do any of the exercises." He shared 3 simple exercises that pack a lot of power in terms of upper body strength and fitness. Peterson went on to explain, the exercises are great for your core and will help your upper body function in everyday routines.

Exercise 1: Push ups

The granddaddy of all exercises. This exercise will strengthen your chest, triceps, biceps, abdominals and obliques. You may start off doing an assisted push up from your knees. When you are able to do 15 or more you may move up to traditional push ups from your feet and hands.

Exercise 2: The dip for our triceps (70% of our arms)

To do this exercise you will need a sturdy chair or a couch. You will need a piece of furniture that won’t move when you do this exercise. You can always have someone spot you as well. These dips are fun and beneficial. It’s important to bend your knees and dip with good range of motion. To take it up a notch extend your legs out, resting on your heels and now start your dipping motion.

Exercise 3: Seated trunk rotations

These seated trunk rotation can be down on the floor. Sit down and lean the upper body 120 degrees. Note count your seated position as 90 degrees. Hands in the middle of your chest now rotate from the shoulders and not the arms. This exercise is great for lower back, obliques, abdominals and hip flexors.