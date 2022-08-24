3 exercises to strengthen your lower back

Add strength to your lower back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot.

As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson.

“Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has been one of New York City’s top fitness professionals for over 20 years. During the pandemic, he relocated his family to Charlotte, NC. Asun has been selected as a fitness expert to represent the International Sports Science Association (“ISSA”) in their Fiscal Fitness Guide and multiple magazine publications. He has shared his knowledge of health, fitness and nutrition with actors, musicians, corporate executives, athletes, physicians, kids and seniors. Asun was also selected to compete in American Ninja Warrior in 2014.

“It is vitally important that we talk about the majority of Americans sitting; consequently, weakening their backs and tightening other muscles such as the hip flexors” says Peterson. Gravity wants to pull your upper body down and weaken your lower back here are 3 exercises that can help you.

Exercise 1: Split Squat

This exercises targets the glutes and hip flexors. 10 – 15 exercise on each leg will suffice.

Exercises 2: Back Bridges

Get a sturdy chair and place against a wall for support and make sure it doesn’t move. This seated back bridge will help you strengthen your core as well as working on your glutes and hamstrings.

Exercise 3: Superman Pulls

This is a great exercise to work on your entire body. The Superman pulls goes from a Y To a W in movement as you lay on the ground and fly like superman.