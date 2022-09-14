3 exercises to tighten up your arms

Grab a bookbag to get your arms in shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to address a problem people have saggy arms.

Fitness Trainor Asun Peterson is here with exercise you can do to tighten up your arms. “This workout is called the Book Bag Workout because you do not need any weights” says Peterson. All you need to do is get a book bag, and to put some cans goods or a gallon of water in it to make it as heavy or light as you want. The bookbag will be easy to grip hold and maneuver. Today’s exercises are design to combat the saggy arms we all may encounter at some time in our lives. Do these exercises 3-4 times a week and it only takes about 15 minutes.

Here are the exercises:



Bicep curls

Grab the book bag in front with one hand hanging down close to the side of your body. Place your free hand underneath your triceps to form a bridge. Now slowly lift the bag up and down. As you count 2 second up and 4 seconds down, remember to breathe. You can do 15 repetitions and then switch to the other arm.



Triceps behind the head press

Triceps are 70% of your arms and typically sag occurs here. Take the bag and with one arm press it over and behind your head. Take your time on the reps and use a slow count 2 seconds extension and 4 second retraction. If the bag is too heavy you can do the exercises with both hands holding the bag over your head. 15 repetitions on each side will do .

Robot Pushups

No bag need it for this exercise. Lay on the ground in a plank position. If you want to modify this exercise then get on your knees. This exercise involved switching from elbows to hands. Start in plank push up position now push up to your right hand and now left hand, returning to the ground one elbow & forearm at at time. Repeat this cycle for 15 repetitions.