3 great money tips in 2022

Don't waste money in 2022 use these tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maintaining your home can be expensive and stressful if you don't have good money habits in place. Bernadette Joy, is the founder of Crush Your Money Goals, where she trains women to grow their worth. Today we will share three money saving tips for your home.

Tip #1: Stop spending on organizing! Own less stuff instead

There's a lot of hoopla over organizing your home, but still keeping too much stuff. Sometimes you don't need reorganization or redecorating, you just need to get rid of stuff to make more space and make your home feel more spacious. One way to make this less overwhelming is to declutter one item a day. Try getting rid of one item a day, even if it's something small like an old receipt or an empty container. If you do this every day for a year your house will have 365 less things to clean and organize! But even if you only did this once a week, that's 52 less things to organize in a year!

Tip #2: Use the dollar rule for buying home decor and appliances

The $1 rule is simple. If an item comes out to one dollar or less per use, I give myself the green light to buy it. This gives you permission to buy nicer items that you'll use more like a couch or a dining room table, but will help you forgo items that you won't get much use out of even if they're cheap. For example, I once bought a panini press and wow what a waste! I barely used it. But I bought a more expensive air fryer recently and that was well worth the purchase because I've used it enough times to be $1/use!

Tip #3: Right size your home emergency fund

If you own your home, you don't get the benefit of a landlord or property manager when things break, and trust me things will break! But even if you're renting, unexpected expenses can take away from having a peaceful home if you are worried about paying the bills! To feel a little more at ease when that happens, I recommend to have one month's worth of expenses so that even if an emergency comes up, you have 30 days to adjust. This includes your home expenses like rent or mortgage and your utilities. It also includes your food, transportation and health costs. More than half of Americans don't have an emergency fund, so just doing this will bring more peace to your home!