3 Hottest design trends for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Interior Design we are talking some of the hottest design trends for 2023. Here with more, is luxury Interior Designer based here in Charlotte,

Marie Matthews. The trends of 2023 will make your home comfortable, cozy and pop. Here are three hot trends in 20203

The first design trend is to incorporate Whimsy in your space

Matthews tells us, "this is a personal favorite of mine and something that I aspire to in every project. Post-pandemic homeowners are craving the light heartedness that a bit of whimsy in a space brings. For people asking how can we take a beautifully designed room and add personality and fun and joy? This is where it gets fun! Let's not let design take itself too seriously and let's add pieces that add joy just for the fun of it. Whimsy adds character and optimism - something we all want in 2023!"

The second trend for 2023 is termed "Grand Millennial" style

This trend has been growing for the last couple of years and is fully upon us in 2023. It is also called "granny chic." Grand millennial decor is a cool mix of traditional elements in an updated modern space. It utilizes traditional floral prints, show stopping trims and fringes, chic chinoiserie elements, and beautiful performance velvets. Vintage pieces of furniture are also incorporated which we love for the sustainability. When done wrong you'll end up in grandma's living room but when done right it will feel modern, fresh and really striking.

The final hot HOT trend for 2023 is Bold Color

Bold colors have taken over with a vengeance and are dominating design. Homeowners are embracing moody schemes and rooms swathed in deep color. People want to have fun and create more personalized, dynamic spaces. If you are worried about balancing a color palette go with a monochromatic palette with floor to ceiling color. It will be surprisingly soothing since the consistency in color is quite elegant and harmonious.