CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning our good friend motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor is here to take us through a 3 minute workout to a better mood. This series of exercises are 30 seconds each. These exercises can easily be repeated 3X’s to lengthen out the workout to 12 minutes. The great part of this workout is that there are also low impact options.
Here they are:
Exercise 1: Skaters / upper level: add a hop / lower level: no hop
Exercise 2: Up and over wood chops
Exercise 3: Pop squats
Exercise 4: Stationary skips / upper level: add a hop / lower level: no hop
Exercise 5: Fast feet
Exercise 6: Jacks to jab
