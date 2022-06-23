3 Tips to beat back inflation

Tips to help you handle your budget during inflationary times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is hitting and ruining your budget - here are 3 ways to hit back. Bernadette Joy is a nationally recognized money coach and founder of Crush Your Money Goals and can teaches people how to save, invest and make more money towards freedom and today she’ll teach you how to hit back.

Tip 1: Is to swap more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

While everything feels like it's getting more expensive, meats, poultry, fish and eggs have increased on average by more than 14% while fruits and vegetable prices haven't risen by nearly as much. So I'm not saying you have to cut out all the meats, but just swapping a little more vegetables into your meals, [which is healthier for you anyway] will help stretch your grocery budget.

Tip 2: Fall in love with North Carolina again and save vacation plane tickets for next year

Airfare is up 33% in 2022 when compared to this time last year. If there's somewhere you have to go on a plane, then do what you have to do. But, if you have the option between getting on a plane or hopping in your car for some vacation time, you can take the money you would have spent on plane tickets and splurge on new experiences locally. We are so lucky to live in a state that has so many great vacation spots! For example, why not buy that annual pass to the whitewater center or explore a little town for the weekend like Hickory, Asheville, Charlotte etc… the state has a lot to offer.

Tip 3: Rent out stuff you're not using

There are now so many different sites that you can rent out stuff you're not using. Most people know by now about being able to rent out space in your home, but did you know you can now rent out things like your car, your parking space, your pool and even baby gear? Checkout Instagram @Bernadebtjoy and you’ll find the sites of websites that let you rent these things out for extra cash!