3 Tips to make Her holidays easier

Slow down you're not Super Woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?

Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to make the holiday season easier and alleviate some stress.

You run yourself ragged going from situation to situation. There is never a moment to breathe because you’ve taken on some more responsibility trying to be nice. You can’t ever seem to say No so you work load increases. You run around and are becoming burned out.

Here are some good tips to incorporate in your life.

Tip 1: Stop trying to be "Super Woman” You don’t have to do everything or commit to any an everything. Slow down delegate. Let others shoulder the load..

Tip 2: Do not over extend or over spend this holiday season. Keep a better track of your schedule and your spending. Don’t be impulsive. Make sure you have a budget so that you don’t get out of order.

Tip 3: Remember "It's Good Enough" Your efforts and work are more than satisfactory. It does not have to be perfect. Celebrate what you done don’t always criticize it. Remember it's progress over perfection.