3 Tips to Rediscover Her!

3 tips to help you during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is so easy to lose a sense one's self. Busyness can be detrimental to one's self care. This morning we are joined by, Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, to discuss 3 things Women Should “Do to Take Care of "HER" during this holiday season.

Here are some great tips:

Tip 1: Tap into the power of “NO”

Understanding that NO is a complete sentence. A “NO” is really saying “YES” to YOURSELF which can reduce stress and allow one to establish boundaries so you can maintain harmony. Plus and most importantly it is your right and responsibility to practice self-care.

Tip 2: Establishing a routine that includes time for yourself

Scheduling some time to check out from others in order to check in with Me, Myself, and I is one of the smartest things one can do. For example scheduling a workout session or time to go to the movies or quiet time on your calendar is a great way to set and maintain routines. Scheduling allows you not to get distracted or feel as if you have to do something for other people.

Tip 3: Do something extra special for yourself

Gift yourself time with “YOU” is self-explanatory. Why not treat yourself to a spa visit or a facial, manicure or pedicure. Spend some time with your girlfriends and leave everything else at home.