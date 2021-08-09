3 tips to reduce stress

PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition helps you reduce stress

Feeling stressed? When your stress is high, it's not going to translate to weight loss, even when you're eating healthy foods. That's because of the hormones secreted when you're really stressed out. Here are some tips from PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition's Dr. Ashley Lucas.

Get out in nature.

Call a friend. Social connection builds resiliency and is good for you.

And the number 1 thing to do is go for a walk! Even better, walk with a friend!