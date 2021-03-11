3 Ways to lose 10 pounds or more

PHD Weight loss and Nutrition's health tip of the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

Dr. Ashley Lucas from PHD Weight loss and Nutrition shares her health tip of the week. Three tips to help you lose ten pounds or more.

Tip number one is to cut out bread, crackers and pasta. Try and replace carbs with lettuce and use zucchini noodles instead of pasta noodles.

Tip number two is to not drink any sugar. Don't drink soda, juice or cows milk. You can replace these with sparkling water or use sugar-free syrup.