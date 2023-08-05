4 Career Tips to Stay Calm in Economic Chaos

Feeling anxiety employ these tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The layoff headlines aren't letting up, and recession concerns continue. Megan Spivey is a career coach based in Charlotte, NC who is passionate about infusing adventure into work.

If you are someone who has been feeling concerned about your job stability, Megan is here to share tips on how to stay calm at work when the economy feels out of control.



Tip #1 - Limit Your Exposure To The Office Eeyore

Especially in times of uncertainty, I recommend steering clear of the office EEyore. Office EEyores are people who are negative. They are people who want to have side conversation of how terrible work and everything is going. Every work environment has at least one! You know the person who pings or texts you during a Zoom call to share how they think the meeting is pointless? Be polite, but do not engage. The more time you spend indulging in negative conversation, the more that energy will rub off on you.

Tip #2: Cultivate 3 Positive Work Relationships

Instead of spending time with Eeyore, seek out people at work that approach things positively. Who are those people that see the glass half full? Sure, they may agree with Eeyore that a meeting is pointless, but instead of complaining they offer alternatives or keep moving forward. Be open-minded about where these people might be in your organization. They could be on a different team or at a more junior or senior level. But prioritize building connection with people at work who roll with the punches and keep a positive outlook.

Tip #3: Activate your Linkedin Network Today

If you don't have a LinkedIn profile, create one and connect with people you know. And if you do have a profile, make sure your profile picture and headline are updated, which sends a signal out to your network, "Hey, I'm here!"

LinkedIn isn't about the perfect profile. It's about building out connections and community. “I encourage my clients to keep their profile simple and spend more energy ensuring their network is up to date and active” says Spivey.

Tip #4: When The Headlines Hit You Hard, Stop And Get Outside

Layoff headlines, inflation and interest rate decisions are 100% out of our control. When you feel yourself getting pulled under by negative headlines or worrying about your job security, step away from the screen and step outside for at least 5 minutes. “Get away for a brief moment and regroup” says Spivey. She goes on to say “I founded Career Outfitters because I believe that like life, your career is adventure.” “Personally, I enjoy outdoor adventures, and there's plenty of research to back up how time outside reduces stress & anxiety.” “When inclement weather derails an outdoor adventure, I am forced to pause or get creative, which can open up new, unexpected paths.”