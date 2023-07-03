4 exercise to get your arms in shape!

Get your arms toned with Body By Trainor

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hard to believe spring is right around the corner - and summer won't be far behind! So today we're focusing on an area, that stresses a lot of people out - the upper arms. Our good friend motivational Fitness Trainor, Meghan Trainor is here to walk us thru some exercises to get the tone and shape back into your arms.

“If there is a trouble area that many people deal with it is their arms.” “Trying to fight the loose skin or flab in that area can be a constant battle.” Trainor goes on to say “it takes generally 4 weeks of exercise before you see results.” "Make sure you stick with it, your results are right around the corner and remember you can’t outwork a bad diet” says Trainor.

Here are 4 exercise to restore the tone and shape back in your arms.

Exercise 1: Triceps Push Backs

Exercise 2: Upright Row to Bicep Curl

Exercise 3: Overhead Press to Triceps Extension

Exercise 4: Woodchop to Shoulder Press Up/Over

For more great workouts follow Meghan @bodybytrainor

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.