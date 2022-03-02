4 tips for tough conversation in the Workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to conversations in the workplace - sometimes they can be tough. Whether you're speaking up in disagreement with a fellow co-worker..

or are trying to approach your boss or supervisor; it's often hard to know how to approach the conversation. Betsy Kauffman from Cross Impact Coaching is her to help us walk through some ways to make those conversations a little easier.



People often have such a very difficult time approaching their bosses or coworker. They feel intimidate an adequate. another reason workers don't speak up because “it’s a part of the corporate culture that doesn’t allow you the freedom to speak up.” says Kauffman. However, speaking up and having these conversation can be extremely productive. As an employee you have knowledge on the ground level. The employee has a front row seat to what is happening in the company. Its important that company nurture that relationship an encourage employees to speak up so that the company can grow in a positive direction.