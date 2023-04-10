4 tips to easing into a Workout

Don’t compare yourself to others - tips to enjoy your workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in our workout spotlight we are talking about the steps to ease into a workout that may seem very difficult. We welcomed Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor from Body By Trainor to walk us through the tips to ease into a workout. “You don’t have to a be pro at working out to enjoy a good workout” says Trainor. She adds “You want to start easy, the modifications and pace can also help boost your mood."

Tip 1: Use modification – You don’t have to do the exercise as is. You can modify the movements to meet your speed and skill level. For example if something calls for a jump – you can modify and raise on your toes instead. There are plenty of modification that will allow you to enjoy the workout.

Tip 2: Pacing – It’s important that you workout at your own rate. If you need to take a break you can. If you need to slow the exercises down then do so. You want to work at your pace and not necessarily the pace of others working out.

Tip 3: Honor your Body – If your body doesn’t allow you to do a particular exercise like burpees then don’t do it. Listen to your limbs. You will know if you can do the movement or not.

Tip 4: Turn Frustration into Focus – Don’t let frustration defeat you. Turn the frustration into a focus by modifying the workout or by doing less repetitions or using an aid like resistance bands. You don’t have to compete with the trainer or the other attendees in the workout.

If you make these modification you will enjoy working out. “Incidentally, I’m going to Mexico to teach a diverse group of women with different fitness levels my workouts” says Trainor. She adds “This is the second year I’ve done this trip and it’s going to be exciting.” “I will remind the Mexico group to ease into the workout and to not compare themselves to others.” For more information visit Meghan on Instagram @BodyByTrainor.

