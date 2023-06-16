Career Coach, Cassandra Whitlow says "be grateful you have a job!"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever found yourself struggling to head to the office? Or saying to yourself: Friday can't come soon enough? This morning our good friend, Career Coach, Cassandra Whitlow, is here to share 4 ways to increase job satisfaction.

“We have seen the Great Resignation with many employees putting in notices to leave their jobs and now we are seeing the Loud Layoffs with many companies laying off thousands of employees with very little notice or terminations effective immediately” says Whitlow. With this uneasy and unsettling feeling, it leaves surviving employees with the notion to “stick with their job” since the job market is saturated with others trying to find work. In short, they are staying put. With that being said, not all employees are happy at work, and are very unsatisfied with having to stay at their job. According to SHRM last year about 40% of workers were not satisfied at work. Below is a list of ways to increase job satisfaction which will also increase productivity and overall wellness at work.

1. Upgrade your skills – Look at increasing your personal or professional skills. Volunteer for projects that stretch your learning; use tuition reimbursement program for education and training; join a public speaking course (which could lead to an internal promotion). On a personal front, learn to dance or paint. The feeling of overall satisfaction will resonate in to your overall being at work as well.

2. Recall your “Why?” – Think back on the reason you chose the job or profession you are in. Recall the passion you once felt for the industry and rekindle the flame you once had so you can press “reset” and start appreciating and enjoying your job again.

3. Remember the Perks – Look at the perks: annual bonus, college repayment, local discounts, Wellness programs, Volunteer hours; free memberships or tickets to ball games, etc. All of these things can contribute to a high level of satisfaction for what the company has to offer their employees.

4. Tap in to Gratitude – Be grateful to be employed. Remember that your job is affording you to live the life you have right now. It allows you to buy food, a car, house, pay for college, pay bills. If you were terminated today, more than likely you would be praying for the same job. Write down the things you love and like about your job, the impact you make, etc. – This will help you feel better about being there and appreciate the job you currently have.