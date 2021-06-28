4th of July festivities in and around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From live music to baseball games, these Independence Day festivities offer classic summer fun—and, of course, fireworks!
Sarah Crosland, author of 100 Things to Do in Charlotte Before You Die, sarahcrosland.com has this list of fun activities in and around Charlotte.
- Indulge in funnel cake and ferris wheels with a July 4 laser show at the Queen Charlotte Fair
- Celebrate all weekend long with live music and outdoor fun at the Whitewater Center
- Cheer for the home team and stay for the fireworks at the Charlotte Knights game
- Ride a rollercoaster and celebrate America at Carowinds' fireworks show
- Enjoy the charm of small town America with festivities in spots like Rock Hill, Belmont, and Mount Holly