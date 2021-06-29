4th of July party hacks

You've got to try the patriotic punch and cooler corn

Independence Day celebrations are happening all over the country. And to make sure your celebration is a success Chef Jill Aker Ray has some food and fun that you will want to add to your party. No Fourth of July celebration would be complete without a delicious dessert. Ray says ,“You can make patriotic strawberry shortcake kabobs; it will be popular with the kids. All you need are blueberries, strawberries, marsh mellows, white chocolate, shortcakes, some skewers and you're good to go.

How about an edible centerpiece to add flair to your table? Ray suggests a lollipop bouquet to provide a spark and patriotic feel to your July fourth gig.

We must not forget the fun. Adding a game station full of safe approved fireworks such as sparklers, party snaps and pop rocks will only enhance the experience.

You can serve patriotic punch, too.

Patriotic Punch

Fruit Punch

Blue Gatorade G2

Sprite Zero

Ice

Collect medium or large cups or glasses (we used large mason jars).

In each glass, add a small handful of ice and pour fruit punch (heaviest sugar content) to fill the glass 1/3 of the way.

Add another small handful of ice and pour blue Gatorade (less sugar content) until the glass is 2/3 full.

Add one last handful of ice and pour sprite zero (no sugar) until glass is full. The drinks will stay layered based on the sugar content.

Enjoy while cold!

Finally corn is the perfect side to accompany the traditional burgers, dogs and chicken. Rays has a hack for cooler corn. Put the corn in a cooler, add very hot water, close the lid and 30 minutes later you are done. The corn is cooked and now add your butter and seasoning.